Tuya Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $62.5M misses by $0.56M
Aug. 29, 2022 4:44 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Tuya press release (NYSE:TUYA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $62.5M (-26.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.56M.
- "The global consumer discretionary industry and consumer spending are expected to continue to face a range of challenges in the second half of 2022, including, among other things, a decline or weakness in general economic conditions, global high inflation, inventory backlog experienced by players such as smart device manufacturers, brands and retail channels in the supply chain, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, geopolitical tensions and conflicts, and competitions brought by technology iteration to the IoT industry."
