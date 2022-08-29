BP (NYSE:BP) may begin restarting its Whiting, Indiana, refinery this week after restoring electrical and cooling water systems knocked out by a fire last night, Reuters reported on Monday.

BP (BP) said it is making "significant progress" toward a phased restart of the 435K bbl/day refinery, although Reuters said the restart of production could come as early as midweek or fall into September.

In response to the outage, the Environmental Protection Agency had granted temporary waivers on a federal rule for fuel sales in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin that requires the sale of lower volatility gasoline during summer months to limit ozone pollution.

Gulf Coast ULSD is being redirected from the Tulsa, Okla., market to Chicago, where suppliers are paying fat premiums for fuel to be shipped on the Explorer pipeline following the shutdown of the Whiting refinery, Bloomberg reported.

Whiting is the sixth biggest refinery by capacity in the U.S. and BP's (BP) largest in the country.

Cenovus Energy recently agreed to buy BP's 50% interest in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio for $300M.