DigitalBridge gets $318M from first stage of DataBank recapitalization
Aug. 29, 2022 4:50 PM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)SZLMY, SWSDFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) closed the first stage of the previously announced recapitalization of its portfolio company, DataBank, and received $318M as a result, up from the $230M it initially expected.
- DigitalBridge's (DBRG) ownership of Databank, a nationwide edge data center platform, was cut to 13.4%. The recapitalization continues to imply a pre-transaction net equity value of DBRG's ownership of $905M, reflecting a 2.0x multiple of invested capital since its first balance sheet investment in December 2019.
- Under the DataBank recapitalization, new investors joined Swiss Life (OTCPK:SWSDF) (OTCPK:SZLMY) Asset Management and EDF Invest, increasing the size of the initial stage. As a result, 35% of fully diluted equity interests in DataBank were sold for ~$1.5B in cash, an increase from the anticipated $1.2B.
- Incremental new investors are expected to join in later stages of the recapitalization and acquire ownership interests from existing investors, including DigitalBridge (DBRG). The recapitalization is expected to be completed in Q4 2022.
- Under the initial plan, announced in June, Swiss Life and EDF Invest were expected to acquire a 27% stake in DataBank for ~$1.2B.
Comments (6)