International Game Technology, DoubleDown Interactive reach settlement over lawsuit
Aug. 29, 2022 4:53 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT), DDIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gaming company International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) have agreed in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings.
- As part of the settlement, subject to final court approval, a total of $415M will be paid into a settlement fund. IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75M into the fund, while DDI will contribute $145.25M.
- The gaming company will accrue a $119.75M nonoperating expense in Q3 as a result of the settlement. The company had accrued $150M in Q2.
- IGT had completed the sale of DoubleDown Interactive LLC to DoubleDown unit DoubleU Diamond in June 2017.
- DDI shares were trading -3.76% post-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments (1)