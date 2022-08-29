IronSource sets shareholder vote on Unity deal for Oct. 3

IronSource (NYSE:IS) set Oct. 3 for its shareholders to vote on Unity Software's (NYSE:U) planned purchase of the company.

Holders of record as of Sept. 2 will be eligible to vote on Oct. 3, according to an 8-K filing.

The date for the shareholder vote comes as AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) earlier this month attempted to break up the ironSource/Unity deal by making a rival offer for Unity, which Unity has since rejected.

IronSource (IS) disclosed in an amended S-4 filing late Friday that Unity (U) had won HSR antitrust approval for the deal and that Israel has also cleared the transaction. The filing also revealed that AppLovin (APP) was the only company that had some discussions with Unity (U) about a possible deal and it revealed that as late as Aug. 21 AppLovin's (APP) advisers were inquiring if Unity (U) may be amenable to a revised takeover bid.

On Thursday an industry expert said he believed that there is a decent chance that AppLovin (APP) isn't going to walk away from its Unity bid. The expert on a call with United First Partners said he believed that there was a 50%-75% that AppLovin comes back with an improved offer for Unity (U).