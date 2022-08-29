Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) said on Monday it acquired the 62.5% interest in the Gulf of Mexico's Thunder Hawk field, comprised of three wells and related subsea infrastructure, in the Mississippi Canyon from a joint venture controlled by Murphy Oil (MUR) for an undisclosed sum.

Helix (HLX) said it receives the benefit of ownership with a November 1, 2021 effective date purchase price adjustment resulting in "nominal cash" paid by the venture at closing, in exchange for the assumption of the JV's abandonment obligations at Thunder Hawk.

In addition to anticipated future production revenue, Helix (HLX) will operate the field and eventually perform the required plug and abandonment operations.

"This acquisition furthers Helix's Energy Transition business model by taking on decommissioning obligations in exchange for production revenues," President and CEO Owen Kratz said.

