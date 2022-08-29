Gates declines 5.4% after registering shares for Blackstone

Aug. 29, 2022

Diesel Engine timing belt

Warut1/iStock via Getty Images

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) fell 5.4% to $10.62 a share after filing for a possible sale of shares owned by private-equity firm Blackstone Group (BX).

The registration covers about 179 million shares, or 63% of those outstanding, in the maker of transmission belts and industrial equipment, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gates in 2018 entered into a registration rights agreement during its IPO that provides Blackstone with unlimited demand registrations and piggyback registration rights. The filing doesn’t necessarily denote that Blackstone is selling the shares.

Gates hit a 52-week low of $10.39 a share on July 14.

Seeking Alpha contributor Individual Trader has a Hold rating on Gates (GTES) on its valuation, while columnist JP Trader rates the stock a Buy on an improved balance sheet and other attributes.

