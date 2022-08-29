The European Union plans an emergency intervention in its energy market to dampen soaring power costs while eventually seeking to break the link between gas and electricity prices, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, as more and more member states clamor for a price cap.

"We have to develop an instrument which makes sure that the gas price no longer dominates the electricity price," von der Leyen said, according to Bloomberg.

EU diplomats said the exact makeup of an intervention plan is still being developed, but the Commission could offer a detailed plan as soon as this week.

European natural gas prices fell on Monday by the most since March, with benchmark Dutch front-month futures plunging as much as 21%, after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than expected.

The fundamental picture still looks bleak, with uncertainty over whether Russia will resume gas flows on the Nord Stream pipeline after maintenance later this week.

In the U.S., front-month natural gas prices (NG1:COM) ended +0.6% at $9.353/MMBtu in a choppy trading session, following a sharp early decline as European gas prices came back down to earth a bit, but the U.S. gas market then rebounded as U.S. crude oil powered higher.