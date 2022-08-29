JOYY Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.43, revenue of $596.1M misses by $1.65M

Aug. 29, 2022
  • JOYY press release (NASDAQ:YY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $596.1M (-9.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.65M.
  • Average mobile MAUs4 of Bigo Live increased by 10.6% to 32.6 million from 29.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 37.5% to 57.7 million from 92.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 27.4% to 8.5 million from 11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.
  • Outlook: For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$561.5 million and US$593.5 million.
  • Shares -2.86% AH.

