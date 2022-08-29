Canada invoked a 1977 cross-border pipeline treaty with the U.S. on Monday to defend Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Line 5 pipeline for the second time in less than a year, this time to prevent a shutdown of Line 5 in Wisconsin.

Canada invoked the treaty last October in response to the state of Michigan's efforts to shut down the pipeline, which originates in Wisconsin, and Canada said on Monday it was invoking the treaty again due to legal efforts by the Bad River Band, a Native American tribe in northern Wisconsin, to shut down the pipeline; invoking the treaty triggers formal talks with Canada and the U.S.

The Bad River Band said it wants Line 5 shut down and removed from its reservation because of the risk of a leak and expired easements between Enbridge (ENB) and the tribe.

The company said it "remains open to resolving this matter amicably" and is pursuing permits to re-route Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Canada has raised "serious concerns" that a shutdown of the 540K bbl/day pipeline would cause a "widespread and significant" economic and energy disruption.

Earlier this month, a U.S. judge sided with Enbridge (ENB) in ruling that a federal court should hear a Michigan lawsuit seeking to shut down the pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes.