Fortescue's full-year profit slides from record on weaker iron ore prices

Aug. 29, 2022 12:44 PM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Loading of iron ore

nikitos77/iStock via Getty Images

Australia's Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) reported on Monday its full-year profit fell 40% to $6.2B, down from a record $10.35B last year, as iron ore prices weakened due to persistent worries over demand from top steel producer China.

Nevertheless, the result was Fortescue's (OTCQX:FSUMF) second highest annual profit on record, as iron ore shipments hit a yearly record of 189M metric tons.

Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) said its margins were further hurt by rising costs and labor shortages, resulting in average revenue per dry metric ton of iron ore tumbling to $99.80 from $135.32/dmt for the previous year.

Production costs climbed 14% Y/Y, mostly because of higher prices for labor, diesel and other consumables, the company said; full-year underlying EBITDA fell 36% Y/Y to $10.56B.

Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) declared a final dividend of A$1.21/share (US$0.83), down from A$2.11/share declared last year.

The miner said it plans to spend $600M-$700M on Fortescue Future Industries, which is seeking to develop a string of green hydrogen projects worldwide, in the coming financial year.

Fortescue's (OTCQX:FSUMF) full-year earnings drop follows Rio Tinto's recent report that also showed declining earnings and dividends due to retreating iron ore prices.

