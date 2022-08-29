Gunmen killed six people and wounded two others in an attack on a convoy returning from a gold mine operated by Endeavour Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) in Burkina Faso, the army said on Saturday.

Five vehicles left the Boungou mine on Thursday to assist a supply convoy that had been stuck in mud on the road for several days, and the vehicles were attacked when their armed escort became separated from the group, according to the army.

Reuters reported the dead were not employees of Endeavour - the largest gold miner in Burkina Faso - but locals who supplied goods to the mine.

Burkina Faso is battling an Islamist insurgency that has increasingly attacked the country’s gold mining industry, leading to a plunge in production in H1 2022.