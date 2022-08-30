SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares reversed gains in Monday's trading, closing -2.9% after trading in the green, as the U.S. International Trade Commission said it will investigate a smaller rival's patent infringement allegations.

The probe is based on a complaint filed by Ampt LLC claiming infringement of two patents for technology related to solar power optimizers and inverters.

Ampt wants the ITC to issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist order.

"We appreciate the Commission's decision to investigate SolarEdge's unlawful use of our proprietary technology without asking our permission or compensating us," Ampt CEO Levent Gun said; SolarEdge (SEDG) has not yet issued a statement.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) shares have shed 23% since reaching a 52-week high on August 2, when the company reported mixed Q2 results marred by weak margins and an outsized effect from foreign currency translations.