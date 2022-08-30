Asia-Pacific markets mixed after sharp falls in previous session

Japan +1.19%. Japan data - July unemployment rate 2.6% (vs. 2.6% expected) and flat for the third consecutive month.

China -0.67%.

Hong Kong -1.02%.

Australia +0.71% Australian data - Building permits for private dwellings July +0.7% m/m.

India +0.92%.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks traded lower for the 2nd consecutive day adding to the sharp declines from chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday with the Dow fell over 1000 points. All the major indices close below their 100 day moving averages. The Dow industrial average fell -184.41 points or -0.57% at 32099.00, S&P index fell 27.06 points or -0.67% at 4030.60. The NASDAQ index fell -124.03 points or -1.02% at 12017.68.

ECB meeting next week - Danske Bank expect a 75bp rate hike.

A heads up from the White House about the jobs report due Friday, jobs growth slowing.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after notching their highest gains in more than a month in the previous session, as global inflation worries overshadowed the prospect of possible OPEC+ output cuts.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.70 a barrel by 0012 GMT after climbing 4.1% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.79 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.2%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.

Gold prices inched up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as the dollar eased off a 20-year high, offsetting pressure from expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation.

Spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,751.7.

Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $18.73 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% to $862.72 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,155.68.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.27%; S&P 500 +0.32%; Nasdaq +0.41%.