Magna Gold reports Q2 results

Aug. 30, 2022 1:55 AM ETMagna Gold Corp. (MGLQF), MGR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Magna Gold press release (OTCQB:MGLQF): Q2 strip-ratio was 3.5:1 compared to 4.0:1 during Q2 2021.
  • Revenue of $21M (-0.9% Y/Y).
  • Total tonnes mined during Q2 2022 were 5.9M compared to 6.1M during Q2 2021.
  • Tonnes of ore processed during Q2 2022 were 1.4M compared to 1.3M during Q2 2021.
  • Ore mined grade from June 2020 to date averages 0.39 g/t Au, which is within 5-10% of the grades set forth in the technical report dated August 8, 2020.
  • Gold production of 10,795 ounces during Q2 2022 compared to 11,713 ounces during Q2 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.