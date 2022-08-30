Magna Gold reports Q2 results
- Magna Gold press release (OTCQB:MGLQF): Q2 strip-ratio was 3.5:1 compared to 4.0:1 during Q2 2021.
- Revenue of $21M (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Total tonnes mined during Q2 2022 were 5.9M compared to 6.1M during Q2 2021.
- Tonnes of ore processed during Q2 2022 were 1.4M compared to 1.3M during Q2 2021.
- Ore mined grade from June 2020 to date averages 0.39 g/t Au, which is within 5-10% of the grades set forth in the technical report dated August 8, 2020.
- Gold production of 10,795 ounces during Q2 2022 compared to 11,713 ounces during Q2 2021.
