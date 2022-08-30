Huntington Ingalls secures DDG 1002 combat systems availability contract
Aug. 30, 2022 2:44 AM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Huntington (NYSE:HII) said that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $41.6M cost-incentive-fee contract from the U.S. Navy to begin the combat systems availability for the Zumwalt-class destroyer, Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).
- During this availability, Ingalls will complete the installation, activation and testing of the combat systems to ensure a fully functional system is ready to operate in the Navy fleet, as part of the Navy’s phased delivery approach.
- The contract allows Ingalls to begin program management, labor, materials, and facilities to accomplish industrial efforts and fleet industrial efforts to support the ship’s combat system.
