Just Kitchen Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $5.17M

Aug. 30, 2022
  • Just Kitchen Holdings press release (OTCQB:JKHCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
  • Revenue of $5.17M (+54.3% Y/Y).
  • Retail order volume grew by 46% to 313,883 for the three- month periods ended June 30, 2022 from 214,744 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021.
  • Number of ghost kitchens increased 65% to 28 with an average retail delivery size of $14.88 per order for the three months ending June 30, 2022, from 17 ghost kitchens with an average retail delivery size of $14.77 per order for the same period in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA losses were $3.37M for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022 compared to losses of $2.06M for the same three month periods of the prior year.

