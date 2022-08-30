3M sets final exchange ratio in connection with Neogen transaction
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) on Monday issued an exchange ratio for its split-off exchange offer to shareholders to exchange their shares of 3M for shares of Garden SpinCo Corp.
- The offer is in connection with the pending split of its food safety business and the subsequent merger of its subsidiary SpinCo with a subsidiary of Neogen Corp., a food testing and animal healthcare specialist.
- An agreement between 3M and Neogen came in December.
- 3M will deliver about 6.7713 shares of SpinCo common stock for each share of its common stock that is accepted for exchange.
- Each share of SpinCo common stock will be converted into the right to receive one share of Neogen common stock when the merger is completed.
- 3M said it currently expects to accept for change about 16 million shares of its common stock if the exchange offer is fully subscribed based on the final exchange ratio.
