3M sets final exchange ratio in connection with Neogen transaction

Aug. 30, 2022

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) on Monday issued an exchange ratio for its split-off exchange offer to shareholders to exchange their shares of 3M for shares of Garden SpinCo Corp.
  • The offer is in connection with the pending split of its food safety business and the subsequent merger of its subsidiary SpinCo with a subsidiary of Neogen Corp., a food testing and animal healthcare specialist.
  • An agreement between 3M and Neogen came in December.
  • 3M will deliver about 6.7713 shares of SpinCo common stock for each share of its common stock that is accepted for exchange.
  • Each share of SpinCo common stock will be converted into the right to receive one share of Neogen common stock when the merger is completed.
  • 3M said it currently expects to accept for change about 16 million shares of its common stock if the exchange offer is fully subscribed based on the final exchange ratio.
  • Earlier on Aug.29, 3M hits 2-1/2-year low as firm appeals ruling on earplugs.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor has a Hold rating on 3M (MMM), citing multiple challenges the company faces. Contributor Another Mountain's Rock Investing rates 3M (MMM) as a Sell because of several uncertainties.

