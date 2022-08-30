Futu Holdings GAAP EPADS of $0.57, revenue of $222.6M

Aug. 30, 2022
  • Futu Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FUTU): Q2 GAAP EPADS of $0.57.
  • Revenue of $222.6M (+9.6% Y/Y).
  • Total number of paying clients increased 38.6% Y/Y to 1,387,146 as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total number of registered clients increased 30.5% Y/Y to 3,021,790 as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total number of users increased 20.0% Y/Y to 18.6M as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total client assets declined 13.8% Y/Y to HK$433.6B as of June 30, 2022.
  • Daily average client assets were HK$380.6B in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 19.1% from the same period in 2021.
  • Total trading volume in the second quarter of 2022 increased 2.4% year-over-year to HK$1.3T.
  • Daily average revenue trades in the second quarter of 2022 increased 6.1% Y/Y to 574,186.

