London +0.60%.

Germany +1.54%.

France +1.25%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained almost 0.9% in early trade, with banks adding to lead gains as all sectors advanced except basic resources, which fell.

Bavaria August CPI 8.4% vs 8.0% y/y prior.

Switzerland August KOF leading indicator index 86.5 vs 89.0 expected (prior 90.1; revised to 90.5).

Spain August preliminary CPI 10.4% vs 10.9% y/y expected (prior 10.8%).

North Rhine Westphalia August CPI 8.1% vs 7.8% y/y prior.

Coming up in the session: UK July mortgage approvals, credit data at 0830 GMT; Eurozone August final consumer confidence at 0900 GMT; Eurozone August economic, industrial, services confidence at 0900 GMT; Germany August preliminary CPI figures at 1200 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than five basis point to 3.05%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 1.43%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than seven basis point to 2.68%.