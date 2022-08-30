Sanofi, Sobi's hemophilia A therapy gets FDA priority review

Aug. 30, 2022 4:27 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Sanofi Distribution Centre in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (Sobi) efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) to treat people with hemophilia A.
  • The FDA accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) and is expected to make a decision by Feb. 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
  • The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called XTEND-1.
  • Hemophilia A is a rare, genetic disorder in which the blood does not clot normally due to a lack or low levels of a protein called factor VIII.
  • The French pharma giant said efanesoctocog alfa works by delivering sustained factor activity levels in the normal to near-normal range for the majority of the week with once weekly prophylaxis dosing.
  • In June the Sanofi said that Efanesoctocog alfa was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA.
  • SNY +1.11% to $41.15 premarket Aug. 30

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.