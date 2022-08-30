Sanofi, Sobi's hemophilia A therapy gets FDA priority review
Aug. 30, 2022 4:27 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's (Sobi) efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) to treat people with hemophilia A.
- The FDA accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) and is expected to make a decision by Feb. 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
- The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called XTEND-1.
- Hemophilia A is a rare, genetic disorder in which the blood does not clot normally due to a lack or low levels of a protein called factor VIII.
- The French pharma giant said efanesoctocog alfa works by delivering sustained factor activity levels in the normal to near-normal range for the majority of the week with once weekly prophylaxis dosing.
- In June the Sanofi said that Efanesoctocog alfa was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA.
