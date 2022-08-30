iQIYI Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.01 misses by $0.01, revenue of $993.8M beats by $23.79M
Aug. 30, 2022 5:04 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- iQIYI press release (NASDAQ:IQ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.01 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $993.8M (-17.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.79M.
- The average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 98.3 million, compared to 99.2 million for the same period in 2021 and 101.4 million for the first quarter in 2022.
- The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships for the quarter was 97.7 million, compared to 98.5 million for the same period in 2021 and 100.8 million for the first quarter in 2022.
- The monthly average revenue per membership for the second quarter was RMB14.53, compared to RMB13.42 for the same period in 2021 and RMB14.69 for the first quarter in 2022, increasing 8% Y/Y.
