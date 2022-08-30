Moderna's Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine get approval in Australia as booster shot

Aug. 30, 2022 5:16 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration granted provisional approval to Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Omicron-containing bivalent booster vaccine mRNA-1273.214 for people 18 years of age and older.
  • Moderna has already received approval for mRNA-1273.214 in the U.K. and Switzerland.
  • The company said in an Aug. 30 press release that Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron is a next-generation bivalent vaccine that contains 25 µg of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate targeting the Omicron variant of concern (BA.1).
  • The decision was backed by data from a phase 2/3 trial in which mRNA-1273.214 met all main goals, including superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron (BA.1) when compared to a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273 in previously uninfected people.
  • Moderna (MRNA) expects to supply mRNA-1273.214 to Australia in September.
