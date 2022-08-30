Baudax Bio stock down after pricing $6.2M equity offering

Aug. 30, 2022 6:12 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock plunges 34% in a premarket session after pricing public offering of 11,819,172 shares of its common stock together with accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at $0.525 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$6.2M.
  • Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) was sold in the offering together with a Series A-1 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share and a Series A-2 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share.
  • The Series A-1 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire thirteen months from the date of issuance.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 1, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used for pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.