Amazon Web Services launches region in the United Arab Emirates
Aug. 30, 2022 6:19 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) announced the launch of its second Region in the Middle East, the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region.
- Developers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, as well as government, education and nonprofit organizations will have even greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation beginning today.
- “AWS is committed to helping customers in the UAE deploy the most advanced cloud technologies and achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resiliency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “With the launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, we are making it possible for even more customers to harness the power of the cloud to drive innovation across the UAE, while also investing in the local economy through job creation, training for highly sought-after technology skills, and education resources to further advance the UAE’s strategic priorities.”
- The new AWS Region is estimated to support an average of nearly 6,000 full-time jobs annually through a planned investment of more than $5B (AED 20B) in the UAE through 2036.
