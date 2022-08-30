International Game Technology extends key contract with New York Lottery

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) said it inked a four-year contract extension with the New York Lottery through one of its subsidiaries. The agreement extends the current contract to August 2026.

As part of the extension, International Game Technology (IGT) will launch a new claims and payments system, as well as continue to provide the New York Lottery with its lottery central system and related technology, retailer training, field services, call center support, instant ticket warehousing and distribution, and upgrades to the infrastructure.

IGT noted that it has more than 475,000 point-of-sale terminals in customer jurisdictions worldwide.

Shares of IGT ticked up 0.05% premarket to $18.75 vs. the 52-week trading range of $16.46 to $32.95.