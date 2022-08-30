Best Buy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.25, revenue of $10.33B beats by $80M

Aug. 30, 2022 7:03 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Best Buy press release (NYSE:BBY): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $10.33B (-12.8% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Shares +0.7% PM.

  • Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO, said, “Our current FY23 planning assumptions for a comparable sales1 decline in a range around 11% and a non-GAAP operating income rate2 of approximately 4% are consistent with the update we provided in late July. As it relates specifically to Q3 FY23, we anticipate that our comparable sales will decline slightly more than the 12.1% decline we reported for the second quarter. We anticipate the year-over-year decline in our non-GAAP operating income rate in Q3 FY23 will be very similar to, or slightly more than, our Q2 FY23 year-over-year results.”

Comments (13)

