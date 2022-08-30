Kirkland's Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.31 misses by $0.40, revenue of $102.1M beats by $5.06M
- Kirkland's press release (NASDAQ:KIRK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.31 misses by $0.40.
- Revenue of $102.1M (-11.1% Y/Y) beats by $5.06M.
- "Looking forward, early indicators are showing demand for our harvest collection, and we are pleased to report that we experienced improvements in sales and gross profit margin in the first few weeks of August. With the majority of our harvest inventory already in place and our holiday inventory on schedule, we believe we are in a healthy position to fulfill the expected seasonal demand in the back half of the year.
- "For the remainder of fiscal 2022, we are focused on improving our liquidity position and appropriately managing our inventory. As the broader consumer environment remains volatile, we also plan to continue actively adjusting our promotional strategy to drive sales and work through our inventory. We feel confident in our ability to maintain a lean operational cost structure and drive cash flow during the upcoming harvest and holiday seasons as we work to begin paying down our borrowings. Overall, we are committed to our long-term transformation strategy and unlocking the full potential of Kirkland's Home."
