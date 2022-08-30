Opera Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03, revenue of $77.83M, raises FY revenue guidance
Aug. 30, 2022 7:08 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Opera press release (NASDAQ:OPRA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $77.83M (+29.4% Y/Y).
For the full year of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $313 million to $319 million, an increase from $300 million to $310 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $53 million and $60 million, up from $50 million to $60 million or an 18% margin at the midpoint, versus 12% for 2021.
For the third quarter of 2022, Opera expects revenue of $81 million to $83 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $14 million and $17 million, representing a 19% margin at the midpoint.
Comments (2)