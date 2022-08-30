RVL Pharma in pact with Revision Skincare to broaden access to products
Aug. 30, 2022 7:10 AM ETRVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP), the maker of Upneeq eye disease therapy, and Revision Skincare, an Irving, Texas-based seller of skin care products, announced a partnership on Tuesday to widen market access to their product offerings.
- Through the partnership, Revision’s skincare brands D·E·J Eye Cream, Revox Line Relaxer, and RVLP’s FDA-approved therapy for low-lying lids, Upneeq, will be available for more patients and healthcare providers across the U.S.
- Two companies have planned joint marketing efforts to address highly unmet consumer needs within the medical aesthetics industry.
- Revision Skincare’s “strong history of innovation and passion for skin health aligns with our core directive around ocular medical aesthetics,” RVLP’s Chief Executive Brian Markison noted, welcoming the partnership.
RVLP was previously known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals which acquired rights for Upneeq in 2017 from RevitaLid.
