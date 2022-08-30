Hexo to produce Mike Tyson's cannabis brand's products in Canada
Aug. 30, 2022
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) said it signed an exclusive partnership with Mike Tyson's recently formed cannabis company TYSON 2.0.
- Under the agreement, Hexo will produce TYSON 2.0's products in Canada, including full range of flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes.
- The HEXO-produced lines will launch across Canada in fall 2022, the company said in an Aug. 30 press release.
- "With their broad product range from flower to straight edge pre-rolls to edibles, the TYSON 2.0 brand fits perfectly into HEXO's market leading portfolio," said Hexo CEO Charlie Bowman.
