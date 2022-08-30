Best Buy gains after better-than-feared earnings report, restructuring update
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) ticked higher in early trading after topping some beaten-down consensus estimates with its Q2 earnings report.
The retailer said it saw comparable sales declines across almost all merchandise categories, with the largest drivers on a weighted basis being computing and home theater. Domestic comparables sales fell 12.7% during the quarter and international comparable sales were down 4.2%.
Best Buy's (BBY) domestic gross profit rate fell 170 basis points to 22.0% of sales. The lower gross profit rate was primarily due to lower services margin rates, lower product margin rates, and higher supply chain costs. Those pressures were partially offset by higher profit-sharing revenue from the company’s private label and co-branded credit card arrangement.
Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue declined to 4.1% of sales from 6.9%.
Due to the ongoing changes in business trends, Best Buy (BBY) said it commenced during Q2 an enterprise-wide restructuring initiative to better align its spending with critical strategies and operations, as well as to optimize its cost structure.
Shares of Best Buy (BBY) gained 2.73% in premarket action on Tuesday to $75.71 following the earnings topper.
