Veranex uses Veeva Vault CDMS solution for managing clinical trial data

Aug. 30, 2022 7:26 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) said Veranex is using Veeva Vault CDMS to speed study builds and simplify clinical data management.
  • The company added that the contract research organization (CRO) can use Vault CDMS for electronic data capture, coding, and data cleaning. The software solution enable study teams to build complex studies quickly, migrate trials from other solutions, and make mid-study changes with zero downtime.
  • Vault CDMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, a cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations.

