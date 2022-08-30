Veranex uses Veeva Vault CDMS solution for managing clinical trial data
Aug. 30, 2022 7:26 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) said Veranex is using Veeva Vault CDMS to speed study builds and simplify clinical data management.
- The company added that the contract research organization (CRO) can use Vault CDMS for electronic data capture, coding, and data cleaning. The software solution enable study teams to build complex studies quickly, migrate trials from other solutions, and make mid-study changes with zero downtime.
- Vault CDMS is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, a cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations.
Comments