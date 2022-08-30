Neurocrine to acquire U.K.-based biotech Diurnal
Aug. 30, 2022
- The shares of U.K.-based biotech Diurnal rose in London in the morning hours Tuesday after the company announced a deal to be acquired by San Diego, California-based Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) for nearly $57M in cash.
- Per the terms, neurology-focused NBIX will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Diurnal for £48.3M.
- The acquisition price of 27.5 pence per share implies ~144% and 151% premia on Diurnal’s closing price on Friday and the weighted average closing price for the past three months, respectively.
- “We have followed Diurnal for several years and have a high regard for its people. We see a good strategic fit that offers benefits for both companies’ stakeholders and the physician and patient communities we both serve,” Kyle Gano, Neurocrine’s (NBIX) chief business development and strategy officer, remarked.
NBIX, the developer of INGREZZA for movement disorder tardive dyskinesia reported $1.1B in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June.
