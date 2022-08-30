First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +1.9% pre-market on Tuesday after unveiling plans to spend as much as $1.2B to expand its solar panel manufacturing operations in the U.S.

The plans include $1B toward building the company's fourth, fully vertically integrated domestic factory in the southeastern U.S.,with an annual capacity of 3.5 GW, and $185M toward upgrading and expanding its Ohio manufacturing plant - currently the largest vertically integrated complex of its kind in the Western Hemisphere - by 0.9 GW.

With the new investments, First Solar (FSLR) now expects to have ~10.6 GW of panel-making capacity in the U.S. by 2025, up from an expected 6 GW next year.

CEO Mark Widmar credited the new Inflation Reduction Act for the investment decision: "In passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration has entrusted our industry with the responsibility of enabling America's clean energy future and we must meet the moment in a manner that is both timely and sustainable."

The spending plans are a reversal for First Solar (FSLR), after Widmar said previously that the company was unlikely to build its next factory in the U.S. due to the lack of federal support.