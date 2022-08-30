Twitter, Musk battle gets more complex with whistleblower situation, Wedbush says

The ongoing legal battle between Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and billionaire Elon Musk over control over the embattled social network has gotten more complex after a former executive alleged the company lied about its bots situation, investment firm Wedbush Securities said on Tuesday.

Analyst Dan Ives, who rates Twitter (TWTR) shares neutral, noted that Wall Street saw the company as having a "clear win" in court against Musk when it goes to trial in October. However, allegations made by former security chief and Twitter executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko could give the world's richest man "a much needed small victory."

"There is also a number of other legal back and forths going on in this Twitter case, but ultimately the Zatko development and timing is a huge potential win for Musk which could complicate the Twitter case," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

As such, there could be a number of ways this situation plays out, including a settlement between the parties, the breakup fee being paid, an enforcement of the deal or a "myriad" of other outcomes.

Nonetheless, Ives still believes that there are two scenarios that are most likely to occur once the trial ends:

The court enforces "specific performance" and Musk is forced to pay $54.20 per share in cash for Twitter (TWTR), which has already been agreed upon.

Musk needs to settle and winds up paying "significant" damages to Twitter (TWTR) ranging between $5B and $10B, based on the court's ruling.

And while the Zatko situation has become a "potential Pandora's box situation," it's still likely that Musk ultimately is forced to buy Twitter (TWTR) in what Ives described as a "brutal Game of Thrones battle in Delaware for both sides."

Separately on Tuesday, Musk sent an additional letter to Twitter (TWTR), citing reasons for termination of the deal.