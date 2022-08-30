Peloton Interactive delays 10-Q filing to work out restructuring accounting

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) filed notice with the SEC that it will not be able to post its 10-K for the year ended June 30,

The company stated that it requires additional time to permit completion of the accounting and disclosures related to the measurement of the FQ4's long-lived asset impairment charges associated with the recent announcement to exit its last mile warehouses, including management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as it relates to its accounts and disclosures related to these strategic business developments.

Peloton's public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP, will need the extra time to complete the necessary audit procedures over those matters.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 1.24% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $10.60.

