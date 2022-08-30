Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) fiscal Q3 earnings dropped from the previous quarter and a year ago as rocky capital markets environment offset higher interest income, growth in its Canadian personal and commercial banking unit, and solid results in its U.S. P&C banking division.

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$3.09 (US$2.38), trailing the C$3.14 consensus estimate, declined from C$3.23 in Q2 and from C$3.44 in Q3 2021.

Adjusted revenue, net of CCPB, was C$6.63B (US$5.10B) for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, down from C$6.56B in the previous quarter and C$6.58B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of C$4.20B increased from C$3.90B in the prior quarter and from C$3.52B in the year-ago period.

Average net loans and acceptances of C$523.8B climbed from C$502.4B in Q2; average customer deposits increased to C$516.7B from C$507.2B in the prior quarter.

BMO's (BMO) Total provision for credit losses was C$136M increased from C$50M in the prior quarter and compared with a recovery of C$70M in the year-ago quarter.

"We delivered robust loan growth and margin expansion that drove record revenue in our North American personal and commercial businesses, buffering the impact of challenging market conditions on our capital markets businesses," said CEO Darryl White.

Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$965M grew from C$941M in Q2 and C$828M in Q3 2021.

U.S. P&C Banking adjusted net income of C$569M declined from C$589M in Q2 and rose from C$556M in Q3 2021.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$325M compared with C$315M in the prior quarter and C$384M in the year-ago quarter.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$266M dropped from C$453M in Q2 and from C$559M in Q3 2021.

Corporate Services adjusted net income of C$7M vs. adjusted net loss of C$111M in the prior quarter and adjusted net loss of C$35M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:00 AM.

Earlier, Bank of Montreal non-GAAP EPS of C$3.09 misses by C$0.05, revenue of C$5.6B misses by C$1.19B.