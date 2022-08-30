Hikma launches nasal spray Ryaltris for allergic rhinitis in US

  • London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPY) said it launched nasal spray Ryaltris for allergic rhinitis in the U.S.
  • Hikma, a unit of  Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, noted that  Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients 12 years of age and older.
  • The company added that Ryaltris is the only fixed-dose combination therapy which provides relief for the symptoms of SAR, both nasal and ocular.

