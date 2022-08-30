Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has told Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless it allows the company to exit the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Vladimir Putin banned such transactions earlier this month, effectively preventing Exxon (XOM) from transferring operatorship and selling its 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia's Far East.

Earlier, Exxon (XOM) had said in regulatory filings that it was transitioning operating activities to another party following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Exxon (XOM) said Putin's decree inhibits its rights and impedes its ability to safely exit the project's operations.

Russia's state-controlled Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF), a partner in the Sakhalin-1 project, said the financial disagreements among the partners are caused by Exxon's (XOM) unilateral decision to reduce production, which has resulted in losses for the consortium.

