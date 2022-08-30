Petco Health and Wellness Company sees growth in revenue as expands coverage to family pets
Aug. 30, 2022 7:52 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced Tuesday the expansion of its vital care membership program to now include birds, reptiles, fish and small pets under its coverage for health and wellness services.
- Previously, the company had only been offering program for or dogs and cats.
- "Expanding Vital Care to birds, reptiles, fish and small animals makes it more affordable for their pet parents to bring home the right products that support the overall health and wellness of their beloved companion animals, which – based on the results in our pilot locations – we expect will bring in more customers more often, and enhance sales for our companion animal business," said Jonathan Williamson, Petco Vice President, Animal Care Education & Merchandising.
- WOOF shares are up 0.7% in premarket to trade at $15.10 vs. 52-week range of $12.88 to $26.21.
