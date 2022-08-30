Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna gain as FDA expected to clear Omicron shots Wednesday
Aug. 30, 2022 7:55 AM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of COVID19 vaccine developers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) traded higher in the morning hours Tuesday after Politico reported that the U.S. is expected to clear Omicron-adjusted booster shots as early as tomorrow.
- FDA declined to comment, and the sources with knowledge of the matter told Politico that the timeline could still change as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalizes its work.
- Last week, Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) completed their regulatory submissions seeking emergency use authorizations for the shots, updated to protect against Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
- However, the head of the FDA, Robert Califf, said that the agency would not conduct an advisory committee meeting before issuing its decision.
- A potential FDA nod will pave the way for the U.S. to roll out as many as 175M doses of updated booster shots immediately after Labor Day.
