Magnum Opus Acquisition receives NYSE notice regarding late Form 10-Q filing

Aug. 30, 2022 8:00 AM ETMagnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) receives NYSE non compliance notice over it's inability to timely file Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • The company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency.
  • The initial six-month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the company and approval by the NYSE.
  • The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on the NYSE.
  • The company is still working to complete certain disclosures regarding the financial information in the Form 10-Q and expects that it will file the Form 10-Q no later than September 30, 2022.

