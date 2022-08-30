Element Solutions to invest in $35M capital financing program of nano technology firm

Aug. 30, 2022 8:08 AM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is reported to lead the equity financing in the $35M capital raise to C3Nano, which includes both debt and equity component.
  • The details of the transaction are yet not disclosed.
  • The California-based nanowire technologies developer for transparent conductors, C3Nano, further told that debt component of its $35M raising would be financed by PIUS Limited.
  • "This financing is a significant milestone for C3Nano, adding capital, resources, and a new strategic partner to accelerate and enable our efforts to commercialize our industry-leading nanowire technologies for 2023 and beyond,” said Cliff Morris, president and chief executive officer of C3Nano.
  • Earlier: Element Solutions GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.01, revenue of $677M misses by $4.97M

