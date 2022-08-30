Canadian drug agency declines to recommend reimbursement for Biogen SMA drug Spinraza

Aug. 30, 2022

Spinal muscular atrophy, SMA, a genetic neuromuscular disorder with progressive muscle wasting

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) said the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) recommended against public reimbursement of the company's drug Spinraza to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
  • The company said that CADTH acknowledged the real-world evidence (RWE) generated from observational studies but discounted the RWE as it deemed it inconclusive without randomized clinical trial data for adult patients.
  • "We are absolutely devastated for the SMA community and the adult patients who have been relentlessly advocating for years for their right to access potentially life-changing treatment," said Eric Tse, General Manager of Biogen Canada.
  • Biogen noted that Spinraza was the first treatment approved in Canada for SMA — an inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of nerve cells causing progressive loss of muscle, mobility over time.
  • Provinces will ultimately decide on CADTH’s reimbursement recommendation, the company said in an Aug. 30 press release.
  • Quebec is currently the only province that commits to funding treatment for Canadian patients with SMA.

