Canadian drug agency declines to recommend reimbursement for Biogen SMA drug Spinraza
Aug. 30, 2022 8:10 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) said the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) recommended against public reimbursement of the company's drug Spinraza to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- The company said that CADTH acknowledged the real-world evidence (RWE) generated from observational studies but discounted the RWE as it deemed it inconclusive without randomized clinical trial data for adult patients.
- "We are absolutely devastated for the SMA community and the adult patients who have been relentlessly advocating for years for their right to access potentially life-changing treatment," said Eric Tse, General Manager of Biogen Canada.
- Biogen noted that Spinraza was the first treatment approved in Canada for SMA — an inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of nerve cells causing progressive loss of muscle, mobility over time.
- Provinces will ultimately decide on CADTH’s reimbursement recommendation, the company said in an Aug. 30 press release.
- Quebec is currently the only province that commits to funding treatment for Canadian patients with SMA.
