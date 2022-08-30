Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) disclosed an exchange offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) to follow on the original acquisition announcement of August 1.

Under the terms of the agreement, Romeo (RMO) stockholders will receive 0.1186 of a share of Nikola (NKLA) common stock for each Romeo share, representing an approximate 4.5% pro forma ownership of Nikola. The proposed exchange ratio represents an approximately 34% premium to Romeo's July 29 closing share price.

The offer will expire at midnight on September 26, 2022, unless extended in accordance with the merger agreement and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC. The transaction is expected to be completed during Q4.,

Separately, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) disclosed in an SEC filing that it entered into an equity distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets under which the company may sell shares of its common stock from time to time. The agreement covers an aggregate offering price of up to $400M.

Pursuant to the agreement, Nikola (NKLA) may offer and sell the shares in transactions deemed to be an "at-the-market" offering as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Nikola (NKLA) has no obligation to sell any shares of common stock pursuant to the agreement, and may at any time suspend sales.

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) fell 1.17% in premarket trading to $5.90. Romeo Power (RMO) rose 8.97% to $0.73.