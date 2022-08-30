Trimble to acquire Bilberry
Aug. 30, 2022 8:13 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to acquire France based privately-held Bilberry, a technology company specializing in selective spraying systems for sustainable farming for an undisclosed financial terms.
- The addition of Bilberry's AI technology and extensive worldwide weed database will extend Trimble's crop protection portfolio by providing new and exciting selective spraying solutions for farmers worldwide.
- The Bilberry business will be reported as part of Trimble's Resources and Utilities segment.
- The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
