Trimble to acquire Bilberry

Aug. 30, 2022 8:13 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to acquire France based privately-held Bilberry, a technology company specializing in selective spraying systems for sustainable farming for an undisclosed financial terms.
  • The addition of Bilberry's AI technology and extensive worldwide weed database will extend Trimble's crop protection portfolio by providing new and exciting selective spraying solutions for farmers worldwide.
  • The Bilberry business will be reported as part of Trimble's Resources and Utilities segment.
  • The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

