Twitter says it did not breach obligations, calls Musk's deal termination letter 'invalid'
Aug. 30, 2022 8:19 AM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) responded to Elon Musk's formal deal termination letter, calling it "invalid" as the social network claimed it has not breached its obligations.
- "As was the case with your July 8, 2022 purported notice of termination, the purported termination set forth in your August 29, 2022 letter is invalid and wrongful under the Agreement," Twitter (TWTR) wrote in an 8-K filing made public on Tuesday.
- In addition, Twitter (TWTR) said the additional termination is invalid for the reason that Musk and other parties related to him "continue to knowingly, intentionally, willfully, and materially breach the agreement."
- Twitter (TWTR) added that it will continue to "pursue its right to specifically enforce all of the Musk Parties obligations under the agreement."
- Twitter (TWTR) shares fell 1.5% to $39.45 in premarket trading.
- Separately on Tuesday, investment firm Wedbush Securities said the ongoing legal battle between Twitter (TWTR) and billionaire Elon Musk has gotten more complex after a former executive alleged the company lied about its bots situation.
