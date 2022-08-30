Cybin spikes as dosing begins in depression trial for psychedelic therapy

  • The shares of development-stage biopharma Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) rose in pre-market trading Tuesday after the company announced the dosing initiation of its Phase 1/2 trial for psychedelic-based therapy CYB003 in major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • Canada-based CYBN has designed CYB003 to address the shortcomings of oral psilocybin, such as variability in plasma levels and delayed onset of action.
  • “To commence dosing in our first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial is a tremendous milestone for Cybin, especially having reached the clinic within just 18 months,” CYBN’s Chief Executive Doug Drysdale remarked.
  • The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled is designed to evaluate the potential of CYB003 in MDD patients aged 21 – 55 years who are not satisfied with their current antidepressant medication.
  • This month, companies exposed to psychedelic medications gained investor interest in a meme-driven rally.

