Cybin spikes as dosing begins in depression trial for psychedelic therapy
Aug. 30, 2022 8:19 AM ETCybin Inc. (CYBN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The shares of development-stage biopharma Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) rose in pre-market trading Tuesday after the company announced the dosing initiation of its Phase 1/2 trial for psychedelic-based therapy CYB003 in major depressive disorder (MDD).
- Canada-based CYBN has designed CYB003 to address the shortcomings of oral psilocybin, such as variability in plasma levels and delayed onset of action.
- “To commence dosing in our first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial is a tremendous milestone for Cybin, especially having reached the clinic within just 18 months,” CYBN’s Chief Executive Doug Drysdale remarked.
- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled is designed to evaluate the potential of CYB003 in MDD patients aged 21 – 55 years who are not satisfied with their current antidepressant medication.
- This month, companies exposed to psychedelic medications gained investor interest in a meme-driven rally.
