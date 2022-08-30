GFG Resources to raise C$2M capital in equity offering

Aug. 30, 2022 8:20 AM ETGFG Resources Inc (GFGSF), GFG:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • GFG Resources (OTCQB:GFGSF) announced Tuesday the private placement offering to raise C$2M.
  • The offering will be the combination of company's units priced at C$0.11 each and its common shares that qualify as flow-through shares priced at C$0.13 each. 
  • The North American precious metals explorer said the proceeds from the offering will be used for exploration activities on its projects in Ontario as well as for general working capital purposes.
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Sept. 27, 2022.
  • Stock last traded at $0.09 with the market capitalisation of $15.36M.

